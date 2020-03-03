Student killed as speeding car hits oncoming cab

HM Chaitanya Swamy
DHNS, Bengaluru,
A speeding car driven by veterinary students lost control, crashed through the divider and slammed a car on the opposite lane.

One student died while five, including a woman, were injured in the crash which the Yelahanka traffic police are investigating. The deceased has been identified as Kishore Kumar (23), a resident of Hebbal, while the injured are Pooja Chauhan (21), Ram Chandru (23), Saikumar (21), Niranjan (21) and Naveen (21).

Preliminary probe suggests that the deceased Kishore had been on a jolly drive on a Honda City towards Devanahalli with Niranjan and Naveen. Though Niranjan was reported to be on the wheel, the police are yet to confirm it.

The car with the three students had reached the Venkatala flyover about 8.20 pm Sunday when Niranjan lost control and hit an oncoming Maruti Swift cab.

Another car bearing Tamil Nadu registration plate rammed into the cab from behind. Pooja, her husband Chandru and Saikumar travelled in the cab, while its driver Muralidhar sustained minor injuries and received treatment as an outpatient.

