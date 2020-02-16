Student, techie killed in separate accidents

Two people, including a techie, were killed in two separate accidents in Kamakshipalya and Whitefield traffic police station limits.

A senior police officer said Shreyas Acharya (26) was killed after a water tanker crashed into his two-wheeler head-on near Whitefield. Shreyas, a resident of Indiranagar, was working as a software engineer. He was on his way to Whitefield from Indiranagar when the accident took place.

The water tanker driver was driving on the one-way road in a rash and negligent manner. Shreyas fell on the footpath with severe injuries to his head. Soon after the accident, the tanker driver sped off. A passerby rushed Shreyas to hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The Whitefield police have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the driver.

In yet another accident, a 23-year-old student died after his two-wheeler fell from the Nagarabhavi flyover.

The victim is Karthik Kolla, a final-year BCom student. He was staying as a paying guest.

On February 14 night, Karthik and his friend Pramod were travelling on the Nagarabhavi flyover in their two-wheeler. Karthik lost control of the vehicle, which fell on the ground below the flyover. He was rushed to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Pillon rider Pramod was also seriously injured, and his condition is said to be critical, said a senior police officer.