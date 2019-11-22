Students arrested for writing abusive graffiti

The Cubbon Park police arrested two students for writing abusive graffiti on the walls of shops and businesses in Church Street and surrounding areas.

They were scribbling the graffiti in protest over the police crackdown on loud music and pubs violating norms.

The duo, studying BA and Bachelor of Fine Arts in a private college, was arrested after the police scanned the CCTV footage. Though there are many accused, the police could only arrest the two after confirmation. They withheld their names and are making efforts to arrest the others.

The two were arrested under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.