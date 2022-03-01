Stunt riders thrashed by public after hitting stationary car

Two young motorcyclists were thrashed by members of the public after they crashed into a car in Doddaballapur town, about 40 north of Bengaluru, on Monday morning.

Aravind, 22, and his friend Nadeem, 24, were allegedly riding rashly and doing wheelies near the taluk panchayat office around 11.30 am. They eventually lost control of the motorcycles, hit a stationary car and fell down.

Passersby rushed to their rescue but soon realised that they weren't hurt much. The passersby then started beating them up, saying the accident was caused by their rash riding, and called the police.

The youths were later hauled up to the Doddaballapur town police station. While the car owner declined to file a police complaint saying there wasn't much damage to his vehicle, members of the public asked the police to take action against the duo so that they don't do the wheelies again.

Police agreed and booked the duo for rash and negligent riding. The young men, who are residents of Rajeev Gandhi Colony in Doddaballapur, denied that they were doing wheelies but confessed that they had been speeding and honking continuously, which the public mistook for stunts.

