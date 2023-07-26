Suitcase stuffed with Rs 1 cr in fake Rs 2,000 notes found

A suitcase containing counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 1 crore was found near NICE Road in Thalaghattapura, South Bengaluru, police said.

Police arrived at the location after a passerby informed them about the notes. They have started an investigation and are looking for the owner of the suitcase.

A police officer told DH that the currency notes looked like the colour photocopies of an original Rs 2,000 note.

Police have taken up a suo motu case.