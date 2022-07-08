Suspect in Bangla blogger's murder arrested in B'luru

Suspect in Bangla blogger's murder arrested in Benglauru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 04:20 ist

A Bangladeshi man suspected to be involved in the murder of a Bangla blogger was arrested in Bengaluru by Kolkata police last week. 

Faisal Ahmed alias Shahid Majumdar was traced to Bengaluru after Kolkata police got his phone number and tracked him following a tip off from their Bangladeshi counterparts. 

On July 1, a team of Kolkata police reached Bengaluru and told the local cops they were looking for Majumdar in a case related to counterfeit currency. “We assisted them in tracking him down. They left with him the same day,” a senior police officer said. 

Another senior officer said: “We are not aware of his involvement in the blogger’s murder. The Kolkata police didn’t tell us about that. We only read about it (the murder case) on some news websites.” 

Majumdar had been living in Bengaluru for over a year now and worked in the garment industry, the officer said, citing the man’s questioning by the Kolkata police.

