Suspected Hizbul militant, who drove auto in Bengaluru, arrested

Neither his neighbours nor the owner of the auto knew of Hussain's background

  Jun 07 2022, 11:33 ist
  updated: Jun 07 2022, 12:37 ist
Police remained on alert after a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Talib Hussain from Kashmir, was picked up from Bengaluru.

Hussain was an auto driver in the city and stayed with his wife in a rented house in Srirampura for the past two years.

He was apprehended during a joint operation by the police, the Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a week ago.

Officials from Jammu and Kashmir came to Bengaluru a week ago and informed senior police officers about the case. They sought the city police's help in locating his house.

"Officials from Jammu and Kashmir informed us that he was wanted in a few terror cases and has been missing for the last few years. We don't know the case details though," the officer added.

Hussain has two wives. One lives in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir while the other was living with him in Bengaluru.

Hussain is a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, Kishtwar. Neither his neighbours nor the owner of the auto knew of Hussain's background, the officer said.

Police believe he joined militancy in 2016 and allegedly recruited youths.

