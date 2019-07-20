Suspecting affair, doctor’s wife hits nurse

The wife of a doctor at a private eye hospital in Ramamurthy Nagar attacked a 31-year-old nurse, suspecting that she was having an affair with her husband.

Police said the 47-year-old woman, a doctor at another clinic, has been estranged from her husband and the couple has been involved in a two-year battle to have the custody of their two sons.

While the assault happened on May 7, the nurse mustered the courage to file a complaint after the doctor’s wife constantly harassed and threatened to ensure she would be sacked from her eight-year-old job.

On July 17, the nurse, as instructed by the doctor, filed the complaint with the Ramamurthy Nagar police. She said in her complaint that the doctor had shoulder pain on May 7 and she was in his chamber to treat him. As she emerged from the chamber, the doctor’s wife, who just arrived at the hospital, summoned her to the lobby where she snatched her mobile phone, abused and assaulted her before strangers.