Swayed by marriage promises, woman gets intimate, spurned

A 33-year-old woman working in a private firm filed a police complaint against a man she met on a dating app, accusing him of having sex with her under the false promise of marriage and subsequently deceiving her.

The accused also allegedly borrowed money from her, citing his sick mother's treatment.

The complainant said the man had sex with her multiple times, then claimed his mother had died, and refused to marry her saying he had relocated to Dubai. The woman managed to track him down through his social media contacts and discovered that he was married and living with his wife in Bengaluru.

In her complaint to the Amruthahalli Police, Suma (name changed), a private firm employee living in North-East Bengaluru, said she connected with a man named Anirudh on a dating app last year.

Also Read | Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

On July 22, 2022, they met at a restaurant in Bhuvaneshwarinagar. During the meeting, he revealed that his name was Mohammed (name changed) and expressed his love for Suma. Although Suma initially resented him for concealing his identity, he managed to convince her to continue the relationship by promising her marriage.

They started a physical relationship. In January of this year, Mohammed informed Suma that his mother, who was in Delhi, was unwell and requested financial assistance for her treatment. Through a digital payment app, he borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Suma.

On February 27, he called Suma to inform her of his mother's demise and then promptly turned off his mobile phone. He responded to her social media messages, claiming to be in Dubai with his brother, before shutting off his phone again.

Suspecting foul play, Suma tracked him down on Facebook and Instagram. She also contacted Mohammed's brother and a few of his friends. From his brother, she learned that Mohammed was in Bengaluru and his mother was alive, and residing in Kashmir.

Suma managed to obtain Mohammed's address in Bagalur and discovered that he was living with his wife. Police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating.