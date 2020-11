The police have seized Rs 3.89 lakh worth synthetic drugs comprising 25 MDMA, banned ecstasy tablets, 32 gram foreign hydro weed ganja and nine grams of brown sugar, in Manipal on Saturday.

The police raided Aditi Sourabh apartment and took Aditya Prabhu, a KMC student into custody.

The inquiry is held to collect additional information. Another NRI Aneesh from US is arrested on Sunday and investigation is on.