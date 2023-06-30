Tahsildar remanded to custody for seven days in Bengaluru

The Lokayukta special court on Friday remanded S Ajith Kumar Rai, tahsildar, Bengaluru East Taluk, KR Puram, to the custody of the Lokayukta police for seven days. The police had produced him in the court on Friday morning and requested for 10 days’ custody.

The police told the court that Rai is not cooperating with the investigation. He is not answering questions about the benami properties he allegedly owned. He has not revealed the password to his laptop either.

He is being questioned about the properties in Doddaballapura, Devanahalli and in his native Puttur. The police had raided his house and other properties, including that of his elder brother, relatives and friends. They found documents of more than 100 acres of land in different locations. The verification of the documents is under progress, and the land documents may cover close to 200 acres, a senior officer said.

The police team had also found Rs 40 lakh in cash in his house. The police are verifying the documents stored on the laptop of his advocate. They will be serving notices to his brother, relatives, and friends, and will subject them to interrogation.