Tailor 'dupes' 256 newly inducted Bengaluru cops after promising uniforms

Sampigehalli police are on the lookout for a tailor who duped over 250 newly inducted police constables, promising to get them uniforms for the passing-out parade.

Gajendra N R, the inspector in charge of the police training school situated in Thanisandra, filed a complaint against the tailor, Ganesh, on Saturday. The officer stated in his complaint that Ganesh was entrusted with stitching uniforms for 256 candidates for the parade, held on March 11.

Charged Rs 3,400 per head

He charged each candidate Rs 3,400 for a pair of uniform, shoes, belt, kamarband, turban, ankle belt and strap ties. He also took an advance of

Rs 2,000 from each one.

But Ganesh only supplied the shoes, kamarband, turban and straps to a few candidates and disappeared. Also, the quality of the materials supplied was substandard.

The officers tried to contact Ganesh but in vain. Meanwhile, with no option left, they had to source the items needed for the parade from other stores. Gajendra has sought action strict against the tailor.