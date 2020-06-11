Tailor kills wife for demanding own house

Upset over his wife asking him for a house, a tailor allegedly slit her throat and left her dead in a pool of blood on Monday.

Bommanahalli police arrested 30-year-old Suresh on Tuesday. During interrogation, Suresh confessed to killing his wife, 26-year-old Venkatalakshmi, following a quarrel over buying a house. The murder occurred at the couple’s rented house in Hongasandra, South Bengaluru.

At 7.45 am on Monday, neighbours rushed to the couple’s house after hearing Suresh’s screams. Among them was Suresh’s landlord Maheshwarappa. They were shocked to see Venkatalakshmi lying in a pool of blood pouring out from the slit throat.

“They immediately inquired about the incident, but he didn’t reveal anything,” a police officer said. “The neighbours alerted us and we rushed to the spot to detain Suresh. He was upset over his wife’s demand for an own house and killed her in a fit of rage.”

Suresh wanted to play the innocent and screamed to divert the public’s attention, police added. They also said the couple fought over the issue every day.

Woman bludgeoned to death

In another murder, a woman aged 35 years was found dead in an empty field on Begur-Koppa Road late on Sunday night. Her injuries suggest that she was bludgeoned to death.

Since the killer completely disfigured the woman’s face, police are finding it harder to identify her. Begur police are making efforts to solve the murder.