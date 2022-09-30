Talking on the phone, biker robbed in Hegde Nagar

Talking on the phone, biker robbed in Hegde Nagar

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 18:41 ist
A 36-year-old man was robbed while talking to a friend over the phone on the roadside in northeastern Bengaluru.  

Vijay, an interior designer from RK Hegde Nagar, parked his motorcycle on the 80-feet road near Amigo Estella apartment complex to attend to a friend’s phone call around 9 pm on Tuesday. 

Shortly afterwards, two men rode up on a bike. Flashing a knife, they demanded his phone. 

Vijay initially resisted but gave in as the duo threatened to stab him and there was no one who could help him. The robbers took away his phone as well as wallet, which had debit and credit cards and Rs 500 in cash. They later rode off. 

In a police complaint, Vijay said the robbers spoke Kannada and Urdu and were aged between 20 and 24. He also told the police about the make of their two-wheeler.

Sampigehalli police have taken up a case of robbery and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. 

Bengaluru
Crime
robbery

