Tax assessor held over 'B' Khata bribe

A tax assessor in the BBMP was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 for issuing a 'B' Khata document. A friend of the official's was also apprehended.

Chandraiah, posted in the Assistant Revenue Office (ARO), Dasarahalli subdivision, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is accused of demanding the bribe from a person who had applied for 'B' Khata document for a friend's property. The applicant complained to the corruption watchdog.

A 'B' Khata document is issued to real estate properties that are illegal or built in violation of government regulations. It costs not more than a few hundred rupees.

ACB officers decided to lay a trap for Chandraiah and asked the applicant to fix an appointment with him on Wednesday. When the applicant contacted Chandraiah, he was asked to hand over the money to one Shankaregowda, the official's friend.

When Shankaregowda turned up to take the money, ACB officials caught him. Based on his testimony, they later apprehended Chandraiah. Both of them were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.