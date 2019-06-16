TDR probe: Scamsters lure victims with bribe offers

In desperate attempts to sidetrack victims of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam, individuals involved in the irregularities are now allegedly offering cash to prevent the victims from approaching the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Officials have warned the victims against succumbing to such bribe offers as it would have dire repercussions.

An ACB source told DH that the incident came to light after public started approaching the investigating officials in connection with irregularities in TDR. “Real estate firms involved in the scam got wind of it and started approaching victims saying they would get little relief in the prolonged legal process pertaining to the case. Agents of these companies then offered cash to settle the case and to prevent the victims from going to the ACB,” the source said.

Despite the offers from real estate agents, the source added that 15 victims of the scam have already approached the ACB and have recorded statements. According to the source, the bureau is now in the process of including these individuals as witnesses in the case.

Advice

The ACB has now advised victims to avoid falling prey. “The scam pertains to falsifying property documents to benefit certain individuals and real estate companies. Not approaching authorities for the wrongs committed against them will result in serious repercussions in the long run,” the source clarified.

In the worst case scenario, these falsified documents - used to get DRCs - could be used to stake claim to their properties, the ACB has warned. The offers are in connection with the first FIR filed by ACB in April this year, regarding alleged irregularities in granting TDR while widening the road between Battarahalli and TC Palya Junction. The FIR in connection with the case had named five individuals with former BBMP executive engineer Krishna Lal - currently absconding - as the prime accused. Following investigations, nine individuals are now named in the FIR.