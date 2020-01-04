Teacher, hubby give up baby for illegal adoption; held

An assistant professor of a private college who gave her two-month son up for adoption illegally has now approached the police asking them to get back the baby.

Thirty-five-year-old Pushpalatha (name changed) told the police that she delivered a healthy baby boy on October 23. But since her discharge from hospital, there was no one to take care of the baby.

Pushpalatha said her husband, an engineer, had to attend work and also manage the house, besides take care of her and the baby.

Pushpalatha fell sick since her husband was unable to give her his full attention. She also fell unconscious and had trouble eating and sleeping. With all this, the mother could not take care of the baby and suggested they give him up for adoption.

Meanwhile, a couple had contacted Raj Bhat, a Mysuru resident and her husband’s relative, asking about adopting the baby. Bhat passed on the details to the parents, saying that they hail from the Brahmin community.

On December 13, Bhat assured the couple that their baby would be adopted by an honourable family. Pushpalatha had a condition for them: the couple adopting her baby should not have their own children and give their identity proof during adoption.

Bhat agreed and asked her to reconsider the decision since she would not have a chance to see the baby again after the adoption. The couple, however, resolved to give up the baby for adoption.

On December 16, the couple asked Bhat about the meeting point where they could give the baby. Bhat asked them to come near a temple. He arrived in a car with a man and a woman, accompanied by an elderly lady, and took the baby with the clothes and hospital documents.

After reaching home, Pushpalatha felt anxious about the baby’s health and realised she made a mistake in giving up the baby. When she called Bhat, he said he had no idea of the baby’s whereabouts and asked the couple not to persist with questions about the baby. He even asked Pushpalatha to file a police complaint if she wanted to.

Pushpalatha then filed a complaint at Channammana Kere Achukattu station. The CK Achukattu Police has taken up a case under the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act. They have booked the couple for giving away the baby illegally, while also booking Bhat.