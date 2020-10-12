Techie accused of harassing wife, child

A 32-year-old techie has been accused of harassing his wife over a family dispute and throwing her and their child out of the apartment in Ramamurthy Nagar.

His neighbours alerted the police after spotting the woman and the two-year-old son spending the whole night outside the apartment. Though the Ramamurthy Nagar police filed an FIR, the man took an anticipatory bail before police could summon him for interrogation.

A senior police officer said the couple hail from Hyderabad. They got married three years ago when they were both 29 years. They had lived in the US before coming to India.

In her complaint, Meghana, also a software engineer, said her husband has been assaulting her for the past seven months. He recently threw her and their son out of the house in the night. On seeing them, neighbours called the police.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police said the accused has moved the family court since it is a family dispute. However, he has been asked to appear before the court and record his statement.