Techie arrested in domestic violence case in Bengaluru

Subramanyapura police have arrested a 30-year-old software engineer in a case of domestic violence and sexual harassment. The arrested, Kiran (name changed), is from Andhra Pradesh and a resident of HSR Layout.

According to a complaint filed by his wife Suma (name changed), also a software engineer, with the police in October last year, she befriended Kiran through a matrimonial site in 2019 and they got married in November the same year, in Jayanagar.

Suma has alleged that while they were living in a rented house in HSR Layout, Kiran brought his friends home and consumed drugs and liquor. His friends, including the owner of the house, forced Suma to take drugs and misbehaved with her.

Kiran did not object to his friends misbehaving with her. He had installed cameras in her bedroom and bathroom and recorded her. When she questioned Kiran, he allegedly assaulted her.

Unable to bear the harassment, she moved to her parents' house. Kiran forced her to return to his house and threatened to upload her nude visuals on social media.

The police said Kiran’s laptop was checked, but the visuals could not be found. "We will be sending the laptop to the forensic science laboratory. He will be released on bail," an officer said.