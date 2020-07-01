Techie booked for 'torturing' Manipuri teen maid

A 14-year-old Manipuri girl working as a domestic help at a techie’s home has been rescued by officials, who raided the apartment after learning about the girl being treated badly.

Based on a complaint filed by Vani Kantli, from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the Bellandur police have taken up a case under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act against the main accused and a software engineer Guneshwar.

At 12.30 pm on Monday, the staff of Bachpan Bachao Andolan joined forces with labour department officials and the police raided Guneshwar’s house and rescued the girl. They found bruises on her body, as she was apparently being assaulted by the accused and his family members even for little oversights.

The girl told police that she was brought from her hometown a few months ago and was made to do all household chores at Guneshwar’s house, including cleaning and washing clothes.

“The girl has been left at the government girls’ home. Since one of our staff members at the station tested positive for Covid-19, we’ve conducted the inquiry of the accused at his place. He’s yet to be arrested. Once we get the result of the tests conducted on the rest of the staff, who’ve given swab tests, we’ll take action against the accused,” an investigating officer said.

The girl’s statement has been taken and her parents have been informed.