Techie dies as BBMP truck smashes into cab

A techie was among two people killed when a BBMP truck crossed the median and slammed into a cab on the Kempegowda International Airport Road near Venkatala in Yelahanka.

The police identified the victims as 27-year-old Akanksha Gupta, a software engineer with a city-based MNC, and cab driver Swamy from Chamarajanagar.

They said Akanksha, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was getting into the city from the airport after visiting home in the cab she had booked.

As the cab got onto the flyover, the recklessly driven BBMP truck swerved through the median line and hit the cab head on. While Swamy died on the spot, Akanksha was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Yelahanka traffic police took the truck driver, Venkatesh (36), into custody and seized the vehicle.

A senior police officer said the driver was subjected to a medical check and was found not drunk. But he had lost control over the vehicle. Five other passengers coming behind the cab escaped with minor injuries.