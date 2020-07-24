Techie ends life, cops suspect depression

A 32-year-old software engineer allegedly killed himself in his flat in Kothanur in North-East Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The police suspect that Khalid Mohammed, a Mysuru native who resides in an apartment in Kothanur’s Hegade Nagar and works for a software company, took his life due to depression.

An investigating officer from the Kothanur police station said Mohammed’s death came to light late Wednesday evening. Mohammed’s brother had tried to call him from Singapore. Having failed to get in touch, he found the email of the apartment help desk and called the security manager to check on Mohammed.

The apartment’s security staff broke open the door to Mohammed’s flat as they did not get a response to repeated knocks and ringing of the doorbell. They found Mohammed hanging.

The police did not find a death note, but Mohammed’s family said he was depressed after his engagement broke off due to disputes. He had even blocked the numbers of his family members, including his parents, but spoke to his brother.

“We have taken a case of unnatural death and are investigating to find out the exact cause of death,” the officer said.