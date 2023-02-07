Techie takes stranger home, conned of Rs 7.2 lakh

Befriending and taking a stranger home proved costly for a software engineer — he ended up losing Rs 7.2 lakh after the stranger stole his SIM card, siphoned off money and spent a huge amount shopping online.

Ashish Kumar Nayak, a resident of an apartment in Chikkanayakanahalli in southeast Bengaluru, has filed a complaint with the Bellandur police station against a stranger, who had introduced himself as Tushar alias Dito Sarkar.

Nayak had been to an MRP liquor outlet in Bhoganahalli Road on January 15. Around 7.30 pm, he met Tushar at the outlet, who introduced himself as a first-timer to the city. Tushar told Nayak he doesn’t know anyone in the city.

Nayak invited Tushar to stay over at his place, if he wanted to. Nayak took him to his house and the duo partied and slept off.

The following day, Nayak woke up to find Tushar had left his house and realised his SIM card was missing from his mobile phone. Later, Nayak got a message that Rs 1.64 lakh was transferred out of his account.

He immediately blocked the SIM card and his bank account, as well. However, from January 16 to 27, Nayak received multiple messages that his account was used for shopping from major e-commerce firms, and for gift card and travel applications.

In all, around 7.2 lakh was siphoned off from his account.

Bellandur police have taken up a case of cheating.