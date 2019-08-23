Techie, two students held for peddling drugs

Police arrested a techie and two college-goers for selling marijuana to students. Police seized 1.2 kg of marijuana and other drugs worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

The suspects are Vamshi Krishna, an employee of IT firm, and his associates Aravind and Sidharth, both final-year BCom students at a private university on Hosur Road. All three are from Kerala.

The Suddaguntepalya police said Krishna, the prime suspect, sold marijuana and other drugs through social media, targeting students and techies.

Aravind and Sidharth came in contact with Krishna through his network. Soon, duo started selling marijuana inside the campus. But their luck ran out as they were arrested while selling marijuana to students.

On being interrogated, they confessed to selling marijuana inside the campus for the past two years following instructions from Krishna.