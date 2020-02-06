Techie who killed mother arrested in Port Blair

Amrita Chandraskekar, the techie who murdered her mother and tried to kill her brother in the wee hours of Sunday, was arrested in Port Blair with her boyfriend Shridhar Rao on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had planned the murder a fortnight ago and even booked the tickets to Andaman and Nicobar. After the murder, the duo rode straight to the airport and took a flight to Port Blair. This came to light after the police analysed hundreds of CCTV camera footage.

After checking at the airport, the police alerted their counterparts in Port Blair and sent them her photographs for identification. After the Port Blair police confirmed her identity, the K R Puram police team rushed there and arrested the duo at the hotel.

DCP (Whitefiled) M N Anucheth told DH that Amrita and Shridhar were on the run after Amrita killed her mother Nirmala (54) and stabbed her brother C Harish Chandrashekar in the wee hours of Sunday.

“During the investigation, we found CCTV camera footage showing Amrita escaping on a bike with a man. We traced the bike’s registration number and found that it belonged to Shridhar. Further inquiry revealed that the duo had fled to Andaman and Nicobar,” Anucheth said.

He added that they formed a police team comprising KR Puram inspector M Ambarish and five other staffers. Further investigation is on.