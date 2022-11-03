Teen brothers stripped naked, tortured for seeking refund of house deposit

Two teenage brothers were held in captivity, stripped naked and brutally assaulted by the family of their landlord for seeking a refund of the lease amount, according to a police complaint.

The incident took place in Muddinapalya, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, in western Bengaluru during the weekend.

According to the complaint filed by Koushik Chirag P, 19, his family had leased a house at Sir MV Layout, Gidada Konenahalli, from the landlord Ramachandrappa by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 8 lakh. The family recently decided to move out.

On October 30, the landlord’s grandson Bharath had a spat with Koushik’s mother when she told him they were moving out and sought a refund. When Koushik learnt about this, he confronted Bharath over the phone.

Bharath didn’t like this and retorted that it was Koushik’s mother who had quarrelled with his grandfather. He also asked the family to move out immediately.

Around 3 pm on October, Koushik and his younger brother Nandan Chirag P, 17, went to the office of Royal Borewells and Properties on Muddinapalya Main Road to discuss the refund with Bharath.

Bharath reached there about 20 minutes later with his uncle Anil and five other men. Straightaway, they launched a tirade against the brothers and their family. They were abused and dared to do whatever they wanted.

Anil then punched Nandan in the face. One of his associates pulled an iron rod and started hammering the brothers on the legs and the neck. They were also kicked.

The group didn’t stop there. The men took the brothers to the first floor of the building, where more abuses and assaults followed. Anil then pulled a gun and threatened to blow Koushik’s brains out.

The others then stripped the brothers naked. One of them pulled a knife-like sharp object and gashed Koushik on the right shin. Another man stabbed Nandan in the leg with the same weapon.

The assaulters asked the brothers to vacate the house right away and threatened them with further dire consequences if they tried to play smart. The brothers somehow managed to escape captivity and seek medical treatment.

The same evening, Koushik filed a complaint at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.

Police registered a case under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly, illegal confinement, rioting, attempted murder and criminal intimidation. The Arms Act was also invoked.

Two suspects on the run, one armed

Police have arrested Varadaraju and Chandan, who were listed as accused number 3 and 4, respectively, in the FIR. Anil and Bharath, however, are on the run, said an officer who’s part of the investigation. Police believe Anil escaped with the gun.

When DH contacted Koushik for comment, he said the family had had enough and refused to discuss the incident.