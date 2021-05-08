Teen smashes parents’ head with stone, leaves bodies in washroom

A teenager has been arrested for murdering his parents whose bodies were found in the washroom of the District Statistical Office in North Bengaluru on Thursday.

Police found the bodies of Hanumantharaya, a watchman at the District Statistical Office at Kariobanahalli near Peenya, and his wife Honnamma, the sweeper in the same place, in the washroom and suspected that someone close to them had bludgeoned them to death, dragged the body into the washroom and escaped in the early hours of Thursday.

Police questioned the couple’s two teenaged sons: The 14-year-old suspect and his 15-year-old brother.

The couple lived with their sons in a makeshift area on the office premises.

Suspicion arose when the couple, who used to sleep in the office, did not return to the makeshift to cook lunch on Thursday.

Their older son searched for them unsuccessfully and approached the Peenya police at 3 pm to file a missing person case.

The younger son had been scolded by his father for keeping bad company. He kept a stone in the office and smashed his father’s head with it. The stone accidentally fell on his 34-year-old mother who fell unconscious. He then ensured both were dead.

“We suspect that they were killed on Wednesday midnight or in the early hours of Thursday,” an investigating officer had said earlier.

Following the son’s complaint, police scoured the whole office and discovered their body in the bathroom.