Teen stabbed at upscale nightclub

A trivial issue turned into a free-for-all brawl in the rooftop nightclub of a luxury hotel in central Bengaluru at the weekend, resulting in the stabbing of a teen.

High Grounds police have booked two unidentified individuals for attempted murder, besides registering a case against the hotel manager, event organisers, security managers and bouncers.

JP Nagar resident Sankalpa, 19, his friend Bhargava, 21, and two others had gone to the nightclub at the hotel, known for its rooftop view of the city, on the night of January 25.

As they were enjoying the music and the dance, a few patrons complained about them to a bouncer. Acting on the complaint, the bouncer allegedly assaulted one of the four men and asked them to leave.

Once the party got over, the friends took up the matter with the manager and demanded an apology. But things didn’t end there. When the group returned to the parking area, a member of the rival camp that complained to the bouncers brought a knife from their car and allegedly stabbed Sankalpa.

To make matters worse, the hotel staff didn’t help the group take Sankalpa to a hospital. He had to be ferried in an auto-rickshaw to a nearby hospital. He was eventually admitted to another hospital.

Bhargava later filed a police complaint as Sankalpla is not in a position to talk. In the complaint, Bhargava accused the hotel of conducting late-night parties without police permission and not providing adequate security when they were attacked.

A senior police officer said the hotel manager and others had been summoned for questioning. “We are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspects,” the officer added.

When DH called the hotel’s landline for comment, the person at the other end of the line said they would respond soon.