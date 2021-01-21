Teen 'steals gold jewellery from locked homes, mother disposes it of'

Konanakunte police said they had arrested a gang of seven, including a woman and her son, for burgling homes, and recovered 919 grams of gold jewellery from them.

Abraham alias Abhi, 19, his mother Shobha, 39, and five of their accomplices are accused of burgling locked single homes with compound walls. Police said Abraham and other members of the gang would go around the city at night conducting reconnaisance of locked houses. Once they found a locked single house with a compound wall, they would break the door lock using a crowbar and decamp with jewellery and other valuables. Shobha’s job was to pledge the jewellery with pawnbrokers and finance firms, police said.

Police described Abraham as a habitual offender involved in burglaries since teenage. Soon after being released from a remand home in June 2020, he formed a gang by roping in four men with criminal records and a rookie.

Police identified his accomplices as Dhanush, 22, from Padmanabhanagar, Kantharaju alias Kantha, 24, of RR Nagar, Anantharaju alias Papu, 31, of JP Nagar, Karthik alias Psycho, 21, of ISRO Layout and Sagan, 22, of Banashankari.

Police said the gang’s arrest had helped solve five cases of house break-ins reported from Konanakunte, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi and Talaghattapura, and a bike theft reported from Chandra Layout.