Teenager killed by relatives over alleged love affair in Bengaluru

A 17-year-old school dropout who kept messaging a schoolgirl that he was in love with her was allegedly killed by his relatives in Baiyappanahalli.

The boy -- Prajwal, a resident of Banashankari and from Nagashettyhalli in Doddaballapura -- was beaten with wooden logs by a group of three-four persons, including his uncle (father's brother). The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday behind the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in New Baiyappanahalli.

According to police, Prajwal was making phone calls to a ninth standard girl, who is also his niece. He also sent her messages reading 'I love you' and also pressurised the girl to respond to him favourably. The girl complained to her parents a few times about the calls and messages from Prajwal.

The girl's family members warned Prajwal not to harass her, but he continued to send messages to her. Hence, his uncle and a few others called Prajwal to New Baiyappanahalli saying that they need to talk to him. Once he met them, they warned him about messaging the girl and beat him mercilessly with wooden logs.

Prajwal collapsed on the spot. The accused rushed him to a nearby government hospital. He was later taken to CMH Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hospital informed the police about Prajwal's death. When the police reached the hospital, they found two of his relatives who had taken him to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli Police have taken up a case of murder, detained the suspects and are interrogating them.