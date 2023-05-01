Bengaluru: Teen riding EV bike hit by car, dies

Teenager riding EV bike dies after being hit by car in Bengaluru

Anahita suffered head and facial injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2023, 01:43 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 03:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teenager died after her electric bike collided with a car on Sunday in southern Bengaluru, police said.

Seventeen-year-old Anahita Pal, of Bhavani Layout near Dairy Circle, was riding south on 8th Main Road in JP Nagar 3rd Phase on an electric vehicle when a car hit her at the junction of 9th Cross Road around 7.55 am.

Also Read | Delhi cop killed after vehicle hits his bike at Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Anahita suffered head and facial injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital.

The Jayanagar traffic police said the car driver had been arrested under IPC Sections 279 (rash and reckless driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Accident
Bengaluru
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

A wallet of candies

A wallet of candies

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

 