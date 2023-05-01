Teenager riding EV bike dies after being hit by car in Bengaluru

A teenager died after her electric bike collided with a car on Sunday in southern Bengaluru, police said.
Seventeen-year-old Anahita Pal, of Bhavani Layout near Dairy Circle, was riding south on 8th Main Road in JP Nagar 3rd Phase on an electric vehicle when a car hit her at the junction of 9th Cross Road around 7.55 am.
Anahita suffered head and facial injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital.
The Jayanagar traffic police said the car driver had been arrested under IPC Sections 279 (rash and reckless driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence).
