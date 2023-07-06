Tejasvi Surya's phone 'misused'

Bengaluru police are investigating a complaint that someone misused the phone number of Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, to extort money and diamonds.

Surya's personal secretary, V Bhanu Prakash, filed the complaint at the South CEN Crime police station. Since Surya remains busy, his phone is mostly with Prakash. He takes calls and notifies the MP.

On July 1, Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha president Prashant Korat received a phone call from Surya's number. The caller demanded money and diamonds.