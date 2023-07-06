Tejasvi Surya's phone 'misused'

Surya's personal secretary, V Bhanu Prakash, filed the complaint at the South CEN Crime police station.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2023, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 03:22 ist
Tejasvi Surya. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru police are investigating a complaint that someone misused the phone number of Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, to extort money and diamonds. 

Surya's personal secretary, V Bhanu Prakash, filed the complaint at the South CEN Crime police station. Since Surya remains busy, his phone is mostly with Prakash. He takes calls and notifies the MP. 

Also Read | Explained | A look at how Karnataka's Anna Bhagya issue has played out so far
 

On July 1, Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha president Prashant Korat received a phone call from Surya's number. The caller demanded money and diamonds. 

Tejasvi Surya
Bengaluru
Crimes

