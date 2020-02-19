Telangana man sleeps at KIA women officers' resting area; arrested

A 30-year-old man was arrested for sleeping in the resting room of women staff at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The arrested has been identified as Nanam Navin, a native of Telangana’s Adilabad district.

Pradeep Kumar, a KIA officer, stated that a female officer had entered the second floor of alpha-1, a designated resting area for women officials, on February 16 at 3.15 am. She observed a sleeping woman official and someone sleeping next to her with face covered. Though she first thought it was a woman, she later realised the person sleeping with face covered was a man and his identity was not clear to the other woman officer.

The official alerted higher officials and soon KIA police rushed to the spot and arrested the man.

KIA police’s preliminary investigations revealed that Navin came to meet a friend in JP Nagar and was returning to Hyderabad in February. Arriving at the airport, he did not get flight ticket. Naveen headed to the women officials’ resting area and slept.

Police said Naveen appeared mentally disturbed and they arrested him soon after receiving the alert. Police have booked him under IPC section 448 (trespassing) and are investigating the case.