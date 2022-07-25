Terror suspect working as online food delivery agent detained in Bengaluru

A terror suspect was detained by the city police from Tilak Nagar in South Bengaluru on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Akthar Hussain of Assam.

According to sources, the suspect was detained in a joint operation by the central agencies and the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The city police are yet to make an official statement. However, the sources said that they got a tip-off about him almost two weeks ago and were watching his movements.

Akthar, who had come to the city seven months ago, was working as a delivery boy for an online food delivery firm. He was staying in a rented room along with three others on the third floor of a building in Tilak Nagar. A team of around 30 policemen raided the suspect's rented home around 7 pm on Sunday. After an hour's operation, they collected some evidence and detained the suspect Akthar.

Sources said that Akthar was attracted to terror activities for almost a year. He was in contact with members of a terror outfit through his social media accounts. He used to chat with them and had allegedly shown interest in jihad. The police are also questioning the roommates of the suspect for more details about his activities.

The police have also seized Akhtar's mobile phone, which he allegedly used to chat with the terror outfit members.The police claims that they have found a few conversations of the suspect in which he had given consent to join a banned terror outfit and had plans to go to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.