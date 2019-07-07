T'gana man arrested for staying illegally in Malaysia

Immigration officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday caught a 25-year-old Telangana man who stayed illegally in Malaysia for two years.

The accused Mohammed Razi, a resident of Nizamabad, returned with a fake immigration arrival seal from the Malaysian authorities.

During interrogation, Razi said he went to Malaysia two years ago, paying Rs 1.8 lakh to a Bengaluru-based agent, Sheikh Sameer Alam, to get a job in Malaysia.

Alam arranged a job for Razi in Malaysia and sent him on a tourist visa. Once in Malaysia, Razi met Raja Pratap Singh.

In Kuala Lumpur, Singh made accommodation arrangements for Razi and got him a job as a labourer.

Razi wanted to return home, having spent two years there and having earned sufficient money. He paid Singh to

get a fake visa and a return ticket.

Immigration officials have been arresting several such illegal workers almost every week, stumbling on instances where touts send unskilled labourers to work illegally in Malaysia.

The BIAL police booked Razi, the local tout Sameer and Singh for cheating, forgery and under various sections of the Passport Act.

Related case

In yet another case, immigration officials arrested a 43-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman Rasool Khan as he tried boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur from KIA on Thursday.

Though Khan claimed to have travelled to many countries on a business visa, officials found out that he recently went to China and Nigeria on fake visa stamps.

During interrogation, Khan said he wanted to settle down in Malaysia permanently. During his business visit in January, Khan contacted a Malaysian agent, Sunni, and paid him 40,000 Malaysian Ringgits to help him find permanent stay there.

The agent asked Khan to return to India and come back to Malaysia after two months, Khan told officials while explaining the reason behind his travel plans.