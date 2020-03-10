Thee held for assaulting hotel staffer

The Viveknagar police have arrested a gang of three, including a juvenile, who recently robbed a man of his valuables.

The arrested are Kamal and Chandra Babu alias Babu, both in their 20s and residents of LR Nagar in Adugodi. The identity of the juvenile has been withheld.

On March 5, Kamal and Babu attacked Sushant, who was working in a hotel, with a beer bottle on Viveknagar main road while he was returning home after work. The duo and the juvenile, who were under the influence of alcohol, intercepted and assaulted Sushant, who was riding a bicycle. The three accused robbed his mobile phone and cash. Sushant sustained severe head injuries in the incident. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and based on the footage, the police zeroed in on the trio. The miscreants are suspected to have committed similar crimes, the police said. “We have recovered Sushant’s mobile phone and seized a bike from the trio that was used during the incident.”