Thief tries to sexually assault nine-year-old girl sleeping alone

Police are hunting for an unidentified man who broke into an apartment through the washroom window and tried to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl in the early hours of Saturday.

The apartment is located in Haralur, Southeast Bengaluru. The jurisdictional Bellandur police registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after the girl’s father filed a complaint.

The search for booty

The girl’s father, a software engineer, told the police that his daughter was sleeping alone in a bedroom when the man sneaked in.

The intruder was apparently looking for jewellery and other valuables.

He first ransacked the wardrobes in other parts of the house before going into the girl’s bedroom. He tried to remove her clothes, waking her up. She started to scream, drawing the parents to the room. But the suspect managed to escape from the same window.

Police said they were checking the CCTV cameras and questioning the security guards to identify and track down the suspect.