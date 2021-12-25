Thieves break into house, steal gold jewellery, cash

Two thieves broke into a house in Manjushree Layout on Kannurahalli Road in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural, and made away with gold jewellery and cash.

In her police complaint, Soundarya, 19, said she and her mother-in-law Basamma were at home when her husband Vinod, employed at an e-commerce firm, left for work at 5.30 am on Thursday.

Ten minutes later, two men barged in as the entrance door was unlatched. Basamma was having tea and Soundarya was attending to household chores. The duo dragged Basamma and Soundarya into a room, tied up the elderly woman and pushed her on to the floor. They held Soundarya at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she shouted for help.

Tying her up, they opened the almirah and took out a necklace, a long chain, two neck chains and a bracelet along with Rs 20 lakh in cash.

They once again threatened to kill the women if they filed a police complaint and fled the scene.

As Soundarya wriggled free and tried to open the entrance door, she realised that the miscreants had locked it from the outside. She untied her mother-in-law and called her husband to report the incident.

The two women called a neighbour to open the entrance door. The women said the two miscreants spoke Kannada and wore masks. One of them was thin and the other muscular and they were aged between 25 and 30.

An investigating officer from the Hoskote police station said they have registered a case under IPC Section 394 (causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery) and have formed special teams to nab the culprits.

Watch latest videos by DH here: