Thieves steal 1,300 tender coconuts from Jayanagar vendor

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 04:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

In a strange case, thieves stole around 1,300 tender coconuts from a roadside vendor in Jayanagar, targeting him for the second time.  

Police have taken up a case of theft based on a complaint filed by vendor Chikkamarigowda, a resident of Nakalu Bande in Jayanagar, and are making efforts to nab the thieves. 

Chikkamarigowda sells tender coconuts near Sudarshan Park at 28th Main in 4th T Block, Jayanagar. He buys tender coconuts from Chamarajanagar, keeps them on the roadside near the park and ties them with a tarpaulin while going home at night. Around 15 days ago, he bought around 1,000 coconuts and kept them near the park. 

The next morning, he found the coconuts stolen. Thieves struck again at his shop on the night of June 28. He purchased around 300 tender coconuts, packed them with tarpaulin, and went home as he had fallen sick. He came back at8 am to find all the 300 coconuts stolen. 

He inquired with the neighbouring roadside vendors if they had seen anyone taking coconuts. None of them knew who had stolen them. As the miscreants are repeatedly targeting him, he filed a complaint. The 1,300 coconuts were worth Rs 40,000, he told the police. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Jayanagar
tender coconut

