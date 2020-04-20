Thieves steal liquor from bars in Begur, Koramangala

As the flow of liquor has dried up during the lockdown, break-ins at bars continue to be reported from different parts of the city.

Earlier this week, criminals broke into two bars in Begur and Koramangala and escaped with alcohol bottles.

The police said thieves broke into the Brindavan Bar at Chikkathoguru Gate in Begur, while in the incident that happened in Koramangala 1st Block, the accused broke the walls of Reddy’s Bar as they came from the second floor of an adjacent building.

A third incident took place on April 14 at Godavari Wines near Kodigehalli, where a constable caught a gang of six trying to raze the shop’s walls to steal liquor bottles.

Kadugodi police said constable Yellalinga Bellakki noticed an auto and went to find out what was happening. One of the suspects told him they are construction workers. The gang then left but the Bellakki grew suspicious and chased them down. He found crowbars and other equipment to break the wall. The gang ran away with the equipment, leaving the auto behind.

Bellakki alerted the Hoysala police and went after them. He lost balance and fell down, injuring his legs.