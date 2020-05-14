Thieves strike at pub, but steal only cash

Alcohol may be easily available in stores during the lockdown but thieves haven't stopped targeting pubs and bars. This time, they are stealing cash, not alcohol.

Thieves struck at the Koramangala outlet of Taco Bell, an American fast-food restaurant chain, in the early hours of May 9 and made off with Rs 47,936 in cash, according to a police complaint. Vinoth S, the manager of the outlet, stated that he had shuttered the store around 1.30 am on May 9 and gone home. When he returned around 9 am, he found that someone had forcibly entered the store and stolen the cash from the drawer. Ko

This is perhaps the first time since the lockdown that thieves have stolen cash from a pub or bar. In all the recent thefts, only alcohol was stolen because it was illegal to sell it and there was a huge demand for it. But now that alcohol is selling like hotcakes and taverns have lots of cash, thieves seem to know what they prefer.

Koramangala police are investigating the case.