Three arrested for storing explosives without licence in Bengaluru

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 03:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In two separate incidents, Soladevanahalli Police have arrested three people for allegedly storing explosives without a licence. 

The arrested are Srinivasa of Raghavendra Layout in Hesaraghatta, Shankar and Kumar, both from Kalluguddadahalli. 

Also Read | Goa airport employee arrested for bomb hoax call

Based on a tip-off, police raided both places on July 22 and seized 15 Kg of charcoal powder, 2.5 kg of sulphur powder, 250 grams of explosive gel and 45 kg of potassium nitrate from the homes of Shankar and Kumar in Kalluguddadahalli. They also confiscated 1 kg of charcoal powder, 7.8 kg of sulphur powder and 13.9 kg of potassium nitrate from Srinivasa’s house in Raghavendra Layout. 

A police officer told DH that in both incidents, they were stone crusher workers who stored the explosives to crush huge rocks through small explosions. He confirmed that the explosives were stored purely for rock-crushing purposes. 

 

Bengaluru
Crime
Bombs

