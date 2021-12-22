Three Bengaluru cops accused of misusing funds meant for KSRP canteen

Bengaluru cops accused of misusing KSRP canteen funds

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 23:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three policemen have been accused of misusing funds at the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) between 2010 and 2015, according to a complaint by Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Suma J R.

The complaint said Roopesh J, deputy commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Vijayapur; Nagesh, special reserve sub-inspector, KSRP 1st Battalion; and Rafiq Ulla Khan, special reserve head constable, misused funds meant for the canteen and mess. Khan was attached with the KSRP 1st Battalion and retired two years ago.

Based on Suma’s complaint, the Halasuru police have taken up a case under IPC sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) against the policemen.

Suma said in the complaint that the alleged offence occurred between January 1, 2010, and August 20, 2015, at KSRP 1st Battalion on Richmond Road. Roopesh was serving there at the time.

The AAO said the fraud was unearthed during a special internal audit undertaken by the police headquarters.

Bengaluru
Police
Fraud
KSRP

