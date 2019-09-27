Three booked for med seat fraud

An engineer has accused Ramesh Naidu, Bhupathi Raju and his partner Gopal Shastry, the owner of Sai Medical Academy, of cheating him of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting his daughter a medical seat.

The victim, S Hanumanta Naik (48), from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, in a police complaint, said Naidu and Shastry and Raju through their institution had promised to get a veterinary seat for his daughter at a low price.

On August 21, he contacted them at their office in Mariyannapalya, near Amruthahalli, and gave them the money. But, neither they got her a seat nor returned his money, he said.

He also alleged that they have also cheated two other persons, and sought legal action against the duo.

The Amruthahalli police have booked them under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and are investigating the case.