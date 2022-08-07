Three brothers mistake man for thief, kill him

A 51-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was murdered by three brothers who mistook him for a thief, police said, adding two of the three suspects have been arrested.

One of the suspects, Karunakaran, runs a shop named Manjunath Engineering Works in Dwarakanagar, Bagalur Main Road, Northeast Bengaluru. He had suffered losses due to frequent burglaries in the shop and vowed to catch the thief. He took help from his younger brothers, Srinivas and Ganesh.

The brothers shut up the shop on August 5 and went home. But they returned in the early hours of Saturday. Determined to catch the thief, they watched from a distance. At that precise hour, Amarnath Mahato, a mason from Maruthi Nagar, Yelahanka, walked up to the shop.

Presuming him to be the thief, the brothers pounced on him and started beating him with sticks. Mahato suffered grievous injuries. The brothers panicked and decided to take him to the government hospital in Yelahanka but he died on the way, police said.

In order to escape the blame, the brothers told the doctors that they had found the victim on the road and rushed to his help. They later fled from the hospital.

Police took up a case after receiving a complaint from Mahato's son. An investigation soon revealed the truth. Police detained Karunakaran and Srinivas for questioning and they confessed to the crime. Police are now hunting for Ganesh.

Mahato moved to Bengaluru with his family 20 years ago.