Three cases registered over clash between two political parties in Vijayanagar

Three separate cases have been registered with respect to a group clash between workers of two political parties at BGS Stadium ground in MC Layout in Vijayanagar on Friday evening.

One case has been filed by Govindarajanagar police against both the groups, while two other cases have been registered based on the complaints filed by the two sides.

Varadaraju, a head constable attached with Govindarajanagar police station, has filed the complaint against 36 persons for assaulting two policemen including him and his colleague Nethaji.

According to him, the groups fought among themselves between 5 pm and 6.30 pm. The police lathi-charged both the groups as they fought in public with wooden logs and pelted stones at each other. The police are on look-out for the accused persons involved in the fight.

About 80 persons from both the groups had gathered inside and outside the ground and were fighting over the function named 'Stree Shakthi Mahila Samavesha' which was scheduled to be held at the venue on March 19.

One Shankar had taken permission from the BBMP for holding the function. Shankar's men were putting up buntings and banners when the other group opposed it. The permission granted to hold the function in the ground has been cancelled.

The other two complaints were filed by Ramya HM, and Premalatha of BJP and Congress, respectively. All three complaints are under investigation