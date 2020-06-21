Three drown in tank near Bannerghatta park

Three youngsters, including a girl, drowned in the Suvarnamukhi tank near the Bannerghatta National Park on Friday evening.

The victims have been identified as Danish (25), Jessica (25), and Moses (21). They are residents of Wilson Garden.

The Bannerghatta police, who are probing the accident, said a group of five youngsters, including two girls, went to the Suvarnamukhi tank inside the park. While hanging out near the tank, the trio had jumped in and drowned.

Fire and emergency services personnel from Bannerghatta have retrieved the bodies from the tank. All five were working at a mall on Bannerghatta Road.

The police are questioning John and Divya, the two other youngsters in the group, to gather further details. The police have registered a case and are probing.