Three held for assaulting cop

Three persons have been arrested for assaulting a policeman on duty in Chikkabyrathi village.

The arrested have been identified as Sundar, Santosh Bahaddur and Shankar Bahaddur, all residents of Christuraj Church Road in Chikkabyrathi.

According to police, the incident happened in the wee hours of July 24 when Suresh, a head constable attached with Kothanuru police, was on patrolling duty in a Hoysala vehicle.

On receiving an alert from the police control room about a clash between two groups on Christuraj Church Road in Chikkabyrathi, Suresh rushed to the spot.

Three of them started abusing Suresh for interfering in their dispute. As Suresh ordered them to end the quarrel, one of them assaulted him with a stone.

An injured Suresh informed his seniors, who sent reinforcements to the spot, following which three people were arrested while Suresh was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

The men were booked for assaulting and obstructing public servants while discharging their duties.