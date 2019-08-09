Three held for robbing lone walkers

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three men over robbery charges in Cottonpet. It is said the suspects primarily targeted lone walkers.

The arrested have been identified as Vinay (21), Deepak (24) and Arun (23), residents of Kamakshipalya and Jnanabharathi. Based on a tip-off, a special team nabbed them and seized lethal weapons from their possession.

On Wednesday, the suspects had come to the APMC Yard in Cottonpet after one of their associates had dropped them off in a car.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the prime suspect, Vinay, who was recently released from jail, hatched a plan to rob passersby, according to the CCB police.