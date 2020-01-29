Three held for stabbing youth to death in Bengaluru

The Madiwala police arrested a gang of three for the murder of a 20-year-old on January 26. They had chased the victim, Adishesha, in Venkatapura and stabbed him.

The arrested have been identified as Murali Mohan (34), Krishnamurthy (33), both residents of Venkatapura, and Manjunatha alias Gabari (25), a resident of police quarters. Adishesha was a resident of Ejipura. He was involved in four criminal cases, police said.

According to investigations, the youth was stabbed by the trio over an old rivalry.

On January 26, the three men picked a fight with Adishesha near a bar on Venkatapura main road. When he took to his heels, the trio chased him and stabbed him multiple times on his chest.

Adishesha was rushed to St John’s Hospital but died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The arrested told the police that Adishesha had assaulted Murali recently.